Lady Dawgs on nine game streak, move record to 22-10

Jayleigh Longwell got under a fly ball during Monday’s game against Pulaski Southwestern while second baseman Chloe Longwell moved into position for the cut off throw. Clinton County won the game on a walk-off home run by Lauren Winningham, 17-5, in six innings. Clinton County’s win was the ninth win in a row for the Lady Dawgs and they move to 22-10 on the year.

Bailey Polston took the mound Monday to start the game against Pulaski Southwestern in the final home game of the regular season. Clinton County finished the game with 13 hits and only one error in the 17-5 victory.