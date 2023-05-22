Carl Pryor, 83, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was the son of the late Homer and Ermon Honeycutt Pryor and was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Terrance Polston; two sisters, Inez Goodman and Doris Arms; two brothers, Jeff Pryor and Cecil Pryor.

He is survived by his wife, Magdeline Pryor; three daughters, Carolyn (Rick) Meade, Kim (the late Turk) Polston, and Cathy Walls; five grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Meade, Jessica (Brock) Thornburg, Kayla (Jeremy) Guinn, Mackenzie Polston, and Bailey Polston; six great-grandchildren, Colton Meade, Sawyer Meade, Paislee Thornburg, Paxton Thornburg, Peyton Guinn, and Hunter Guinn; one sister, Anita Lowhorn; one brother, Larry Pryor; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Rick Meade and Tommy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Peolia Cemetery.

Visitation will be between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Talbott Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.