Mattie Lou Dickerson, 91, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pickett Care and Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was a daughter of the late Oscar Ray and Edith Christine Green Overstreet.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cordell Forrest Dickerson; two brothers, Oscar Overstreet and Al Overstreet; one sister, Mary Spalding.

She was retired from the Clinton County School System. She was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Steven (Karen) Dickerson and Eric (Cindy) Dickerson; two daughters, Pamela (Chris) Lacey and Nancy (Lowell) Ware; seven grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Charles, Steven (Jocelyn) Lacey, Steven Dickerson II, Matthew Dickerson, Audra (Tyler) Bridges, Hannah Dickerson and Luke (Crystal) Ware; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Boyd (Juanita) Overstreet; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Cave Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Grider Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society or Grider Hill Cemetery in care of Steve Dickerson, 2411 Grider Hill Boat Dock Road, Albany, Kentucky 42602.

This notice is courtesy of Campbell-New Funeral Home, Albany, Kentucky.