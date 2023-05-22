Trula Mae Huddleston, 88, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hall “Sambo”; daughter, Marshia Lay; sons, Marvin Chambers, Eddie Huddleston, Kenneth Huddleston, Joe Huddleston; brothers, Clovis, Cleois, Murley Joe Cross; sister Ruby Sanders; mother, Pearl Cross; father, George Cross.

Survivors include daughters, Patty (William) Sewell and Darlene (Tommy) Franklin; sons, Michael Chambers and Billy Huddleston; 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private interment in Perkins Cemetery, Burkesville, Kentucky.

