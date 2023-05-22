Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, resulting in the following arrests last week:

Anthony A. Robbins, 24, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Robbins was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police on foot, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree.

Robbins was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jesse W. Phillips, 35, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday, May 14, 2023, on an indictment warrant by Albany Police Officer Brad Cross.

Phillips was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; being a persistent felony offender (two counts); fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving.

Phillips was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Robbins

Jesse W. Phillip