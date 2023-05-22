Softball/Baseball district tournaments this week at Clinton County High

Both Clinton County Baseball and Clinton County Softball teams are hosting the district tournament this week at Clinton County High School.

Monday night’s games featured Monroe County and Metcalfe County on both fields for the four and five seeded matchup. In softball, Monroe County advanced with a 18-7 win over the Lady Hornets in six innings. On John Emmitt Polston Field, it was also Monroe County taking the win 13-6 over Metcalfe County.

The tournament continued Tuesday night, too late for press deadline, with the Cumberland County Lady Panthers taking on Monroe County, followed by the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs taking on Russell County in the second game of the night.

In baseball, Russell County will play Monroe County in the first game with the Bulldogs taking on Cumberland County in the nightcap. If weather doesn’t play a factor in the rest of the tournament, both championship games will be held Thursday night with softball starting at 5:30 p.m. and the baseball championship starting at 6:30 p.m.