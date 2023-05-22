IDA meets, hears various reports

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Board held its regular meeting last Thursday, May 11, with four of seven members present.

The meeting was held via Zoom teleconference due to May Primary voting taking place at the Welcome Center on the scheduled meeting day.

Also in attendance at the half-hour IDA session was Industrial Development Authority Director April Speck, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, Albany Mayor Steve Lawson, and Becky Smith, a member of the Foothills Festival Committee.

After approving the minutes of the board’s previous meeting, Speck reviewed claims and bills, with Shane Smith making a motion to approve. The motion was seconded by Dawn Tompkins and passed by unanimous vote.

Board Chairman Randy Jones then asked Judge Craig to discuss the KPDI re-submission application.

Judge Craig stated the grant has been re-submitted with assistance from the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD). The judge advised the board it could take weeks before hearing anything.

The judge also reminded the board of the free dumpster days, which were held this week, and encouraged folks to take advantage of that two-day period.

Jones also asked if Mayor Lawson had anything to report. The mayor said he had nothing to report on at this time, but added there are developments in the works.

Speck then told the board that Dylan Grove was to come by this week and provide a quote for landscaping at the Welcome Center.

The IDA Director also informed those on hand that Sherry Poore is no longer affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce, but is part-time with the Tourism Commission.

Bailey Mullins is the new hire for the Chamber of Commerce and Assistant Director for the Tourism Commission.

Becky Smith with the Foothills Festival Committee then addressed the IDA on behalf of the Foothills Committee, with entertainment prospects for this year. The board has donated to the Foothills Festival for several years.

On a motion by Smith, seconded by Tompkins, the board unanimously voted to increase its donation by $750.00, making the 2023 donation from the CCIDA to $2,250.00 this year.

Board Chairman Jones then requested the board review last year’s budget and see if anything needed to be adjusted or if it needs to stay the same.

Speck told the board she will be sending the budget to Lisa Staton for SPGE reports in June. Board members suggested Speck go through each line item and provide the amount spent vs. amount budgeted to compare.

Speck agreed to work on it from that angle and email it to board members for review.

On a motion by Randy Speck, the board then entered into a brief, less than 10 minute, executive session for loan review with no action being taken.

Following the closed session and no further items of business on the agenda, the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority is scheduled for July 13 at 11 a.m. at the Welcome Center and is open to the public.