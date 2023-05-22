GOP selects Buster as nominee for third district magistrate’s seat

Clinton County Republican Party election officials have nominated former Magistrate Terry Buster to fill his old seat, left vacant recently by the resignation of former Magistrate Gary Tallent.

Tallent, who had defeated Buster, the multi-term incumbent in the May 2022 Primary election, resigned the seat in mid-April, citing insurance conflicts for his reason for stepping down less than three months into his term.

Tallent had served as magistrate in the district comprised of the Snow, Seventy-Six and Piney Woods precincts in the 1990’s and was also a former Clinton County Road Foreman.

Buster had previously held the seat for continuous terms up until this year. There was no Democrat in that particular race in 2022.

Willard Johnson, Chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party, said the precinct officers met on Thursday, May 4, after he had called the state Republican Party to get proper procedures in choosing a nominee to fill a vacancy.

Johnson explained that two precinct election officers from each county precinct (13 total) were sent certified letters notifying them of the caucus, with 17 of those precinct officers being present.

“They were the only ones certified to vote,” said Johnson.

The GOP Chairman said each person voted via secret ballot, which was recorded by Republican Party Secretary April Speck.

He noted that all persons at the meeting were asked if they were interested in being the nominee, and eventually two individuals addressed the precinct officers, seeking the nomination and giving reasons why they were qualified and wished to be nominated.

The committee then took a secret ballot vote, which was later called out loud, with 13 of the 17 casting ballots voting in favor of Buster.

Johnson said that following the meeting, the paperwork was sent to the Clinton County Clerk’s Office for Buster’s name to be put on the November General Election ballot.

Johnson further added that the local Republican Party has sent a letter to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear requesting, on behalf of the party, that he appoint Buster to the seat.

Under state statute, the Governor appoints members of fiscal courts during vacancy situations. However, he (Governor) also has the option of leaving the seat vacant until the next election, which in this case is in early November.

Also, the deadline for both major political parties, Republican and Democrat, to chose a nominee to run for the office is Tuesday, June 6.

As of press deadline this week, the Clinton County Democrat Committee had not met to choose a nominee, nor had Governor Beshear named a replacement to fill the seat until the next fall election.

Since the seat is currently vacant, the winner of the November General Election in the district would take office immediately following the election, instead of having to wait until the usual January 1 date.