Superintendent search process underway, interim could be named soon

The search process for a new permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent, as well as a possible Interim Superintendent to fill in during the process, was started by the Clinton County Board of Education during back-to-back meetings last week.

All board members were present for both special sessions.

Superintendent Dr. Paula Little, a 35 year veteran in education, was less than a full year into her four year contract when she announced her retirement early this month.

Dr. Little’s effective retirement date is June 30 of this year.

The school board held special called meetings last Tuesday and Wednesday nights, May 9 and 10, to discuss issues surrounding the search committee process, as well as the search for an Interim Superintendent to fill the vacancy until a permanent schools chief is employed.

During the meeting last Tuesday, the board, on a motion by Bobbie Stone, voted unanimously to approve the KSBA superintendent search proposal.

The board then entered into a long closed session on personnel to interview a “potential” Interim Superintendent candidate, who had apparently been highly spoken of by his peers, including members of the KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association).

The board took no official action following the executive session and interview. However, there was indication at the following meeting that action on hiring an Interim replacement may be forthcoming soon.

The name of and information about, the person interviewed is confidential since it applies to personnel.

The board will have until Dr. Little actually retires to have an Interim Superintendent named.

At last Wednesday night’s meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, the board held a superintendent planning meeting with Tim Eaton, a KSBA Facilitator, who works with school districts in guiding them through the legal and correct process of hiring superintendents, as well as issues such as Facilities Planning.

Eaton has worked for several years on assisting the local school district in the superintendent search process.

The KSBA Facilitator explained the process to the board, noting that when applications are taken, they go through the Kentucky School Boards Association, and the applications are in great detail.

Although the current school year is coming to a close, it was noted there was still time to put a search committee, which basically does all the work in processing applications, etc., together.

Board Chairwoman Leslie Stockton felt the major issue pending was finding an Interim Superintendent, saying she felt they didn’t have to rush the search committee if an Interim was in place.

The board will also be working on wording for the advertisement of the opening of the position.

Board member Stone also asked the average size number of applicants school districts have when a superintendent’s opening comes up, with Eaton saying the number varies, depending on the district and situation. He said it could range as low as six or seven, or as many as 13 to 15.

Eaton noted it was important to have the screening committee in place, even if they were dormant through the summer months while the district was operating with an Interim Superintendent in place.

The board opted to not set a definite time line or advertising dates right now, but to concentrate first on putting together the screening committee, and first and foremost, securing an Interim Superintendent to take over on July 1.

Board member Jeremy Fryman asked Eaton basically how long interims served, with the answer being anywhere from a couple of months to around six months.

Eaton, however, recommended the board set some type of “time frame” when appointing an interim to the position.

The time it takes to secure a superintendent is a lengthy process, with a lot of steps to be taken by both the screening committee elected and the board members.

The screening committee, elected from their peers, consists of six members, including one board member–which in this case will be Stone–as well as one principal; two teachers; one classified staff member; and, one parent (generally elected by a Parent/Teacher Organization).

Eaton also gave an overview of the superintendent search process, which included nine steps:

1. Conduct a planning meeting with the board (which was held last week).

2. Develop advertisement and recruitment information.

3. Advertise and recruit.

4. Work with the board to establish the Screening Committee (usually within 30 days).

5. Assemble all materials needed for the Screening Committee.

6. Meet with the board and Screening Committee.

7. Work with the Screening Committee to develop a list of recommended candidates.

8. Meet with the board and Screening Committee to review recommended candidates.

9. Work with the board to complete the search process.

The sessions with the Screening Committee, except when discussing details of the process with the board, will be in closed session due to the issue being a personnel matter.

The superintendent search time line, once the screening committee is organized, will include the advertising of the open position and time when applications close. Then will come the meeting with the board and committee.

The screening committee will be charged with obtaining background and reference checks of all applicants for superintendent.

The school board will eventually receive Screening Committee recommendations, with a board planning meeting to follow the joint meeting.

The board itself will also eventually interview finalists recommended by the Screening Committee and be responsible for hiring a permanent Clinton Schools Superintendent.

The number of finalists selected by the Screening Committee is up to that body to determine, but usually consists in the neighborhood of two to four individuals deemed qualified for the position.

The school board will conduct its next regular work session next Thursday, May 18, and next regular business meeting Monday, May 22. Both begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center and are open to the public.