Two Clinton County students selected for The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs

Clinton County students to participate in its summer leadership programs.

Rogers Scholars

Emily Sawyers, a current sophomore at Clinton County High School, will join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 26th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Sawyers is the daughter or Kent and Michelle Sawyers of Albany.

Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”

The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

“The Center’s Youth Programs are unique opportunities for our young leaders to make an impact and explore what’s next for them in education and through service to their communities,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “The programs give them the tools they need in order to thrive in their personal goals and how to make an impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”

Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.

The 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will take place on June 4-9 on the campus of Morehead State University and June 25-30 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food is provided at no cost to participants.

Rogers Explorers

Lauren Winningham, a current 8th grader at Clinton County Middle School, was selected for the 18th annual Rogers Explorers Program. Winningham is the daughter of Katresa Collins and Anthony Winningham of Albany.

Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.

Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.

Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.

For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Amber Decker, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at adecker@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.

Lauren Winningham

Emily Sawyer