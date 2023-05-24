Death on Dale Hollow is suspected drowning

Ronald Cain, 64, of Union, Kentucky, slipped and fell off a boat while trying to step on the dock at Wisdom’s Dock Monday, May 15.

According to Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott, Cain fell into the water and his wife, Diane, threw him a flotation device, but during efforts to pull Cain in, he went unresponsive.

“They were down here on vacation, the first day of vacation, and they had been fishing,” Scott said. “He got ready to step off of the boat onto the dock and fell in the water.”

According to Scott, Cain’s wife is a registered nurse and when Cain was pulled onto the dock they started CPR until EMS arrived on scene and transported him to the Med Center Albany.

“He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:32 p.m. and sent off for an autopsy,” Scott said. “He had extensive cardiac history, so we are wondering if when he hit the water and was fighting to swim if it wasn’t cardiac related. We are still waiting on the results.”

The possible drowning is being investigated by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Bryan Dolan. The investigation remains ongoing.