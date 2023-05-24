School board ‘special meeting’ has heavy agenda

Clinton County Board of Education held a special called meeting last Thursday afternoon, May 18, at 4 p.m. with all board members present.

The meeting was held in lieu of its regular business meeting, which was scheduled for Monday of this week. That meeting was cancelled. No work session was held this month.

The board first approved the meeting agenda on a motion by Ronald Albertson and then heard the monthly finance report from Chief Finance Officer Courtney Norris and attendance report from Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York.

The board then, following a motion by Gary Norris, approved the 2023-24 school year tentative budget. The actual working budget will be presented around September.

Following a motion by Bobbie Stone, the board also approved the schools’ activity budgets for the next school year by unanimous vote.

A BG-1 change order for the CCHS gym floor was then approved.

A motion by Gary Norris was made and passed to declare an emergency for substitute teachers as required by KRS 161.200, and approve substitutes who apply through the 2023-24 school year (with proper educational criteria).

Also on a motion by Norris, the board unanimously approved Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for the 2023-24 school year: School Package Policy, Commercial Auto Policy, and Commercial Umbrella in the amount of $308,762 plus mandated replacement cost values and/or additional vehicles, approval of additional premiums for replacement cost of buses 10 years or newer and violent events for a total of $3,469 and approval of Tokia Marine for Cyber Liability Coverage in the amount of $1,000,000. The annual premium will be a total of $7,376.87.

The board also approved each schools’ start/end times for the next school year, including the Early Childhood Center: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Albany Elementary from 7:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.; Clinton County Middle School from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Clinton County High School from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

On a motion by Albertson, the board approved an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) Office of Career and Technical Education for the use of that facility for Southern Kentucky Early College & Career Academy (Clinton County ATC) for a period of five years beginning July 1, 2023.

The board then approved an agreement with ONSOLVE for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $1.48 per student and entered into an agreement with Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. to provide school nursing services for the coming year.

On a motion by Albertson, the board unanimously voted to amend the current school district Police Department SLEO designation to the establishment of a School Based Law Enforcement Agency (SBLEA). The primary function of the SBLEA will be the administration of criminal justice.

The SRO (School Resource Officer) will have arrest powers and meet statutory training requirements. A substantial 51 percent of the budget will support the allocation of criminal justice.

Also on a motion by Albertson, they approved an agreement with Forward Edge Associates to provide drug testing for students and employees for the 2023-24 school year.

On a motion by Norris, the board unanimously approved a facility use agreement with the American Red Cross for the upcoming school year and approved the 2023 District Facility Plan followed by a motion by Bobbie Stone.

Also approved was a request for a Hearing Packet of Information from the Kentucky Department of Education for the District Facility Plan, as well as approving a motion by Albertson to appoint Norris to serve as the Hearing Officer at the upcoming Public Hearing to review the District Facility Plan.

The final item of business was the approval of consent items, which included approval of minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, leave of absence and overnight trips.

The next Clinton County Board of Education work session is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, and next regular business meeting for Monday, June 19, both at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 1590 West.