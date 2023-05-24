Wayne County Sheriff weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

Robert D. Spurlock IV of Somerset, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and a traffic violation.

Spurlock was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Mariah Brown , of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Brown was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Hartman W. Godsey , of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for assault-4th degree (domestic violence) and unlawful imprisonment-1st degree.

Bobby Foster , of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Godsey and Foster were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, two Bronston, Ky. residents were arrested on drug related charges.

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:05 pm, Sheriff’s Office Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Meadows observed a vehicle traveling on South Main Street without any taillights.

After turning around and then catching up to the vehicle the deputies conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto Missouri Hollow Road.

When the deputies walked up to the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, an uncapped syringe was observed laying on the passenger side dash in plain view.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding and seizure of a can laying in the passenger side floorboard with suspected drug residue, a plastic baggie containing a black colored rock substance that field tested as being fentanyl, 26 Gabapentin tablets, seven Alprazolam and one Oxycodone tablets.

Robert J. Miller of Bronston, Ky. was charged and arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chariss N. Carrender of Bronston, Ky. was charged and arrested for possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified) and the traffic violation.

Miller and Carrender were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

On May 21, 2023, at approximately 1:42 am, the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from the Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle Company’s dispatch center stating they had received an emergency message from a Mercedes Benz vehicle showing the air bags had been deployed and while they were speaking to the driver through a voice command device the driver sounded very intoxicated.

The vehicle was reported to be located on East Kentucky 90 around the Zula Bridge area.

Deputies Nick Bertram and Jerry Meadows responded to that area, where they observed a black Mercedes Benz vehicle traveling on East Kentucky 90 with its emergency flashers activated.

Deputies Bertram and Meadows then conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle in the American Woodmark area on Kentucky 90.

As Deputy Meadows was approaching the vehicle on foot, the driver started backing up and almost hit Deputy Meadows.

The vehicle continued backwards into the deputies cruiser. After attempting to administer a field sobriety test, Deputy Bertram placed the driver under arrest.

Deputy Bertram charged Brandy L. Shoemaker , of Monticello, Ky., with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol-(aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid and wanton endangerment-2nd degree (police officer).

Shoemaker was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Monticello woman has been arrested on multiple drug related charges.

On May 21, 2023, at approximately 7:20 pm, Deputy Derek Dennis received a drug tip that illegal narcotics were about to be delivered to a residence located in the Ridgewood Trailer Park.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., Deputy Dennis observed a motorcycle entering the trailer park that was driven by the person of interest from the drug tip. Deputy Dennis then stopped the motorcycle and advised the operator he was stopping her for a drug investigation.

When asked if she had any illegal substances on her, she stated she had a Hydrocodone tablet.

Deputy Dennis then contacted Wayne County Court Security Deputy Phyliss Burnette to conduct a search of the female due to having previous interactions with the suspect hiding illegal substances on her person.

Deputy Burnette located three marijuana cigarettes and a small plastic baggie containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The female suspect then stated she was delivering and selling methamphetamine to a friend living in the trailer park. A continued search of the motorcycle resulted in a container being found containing two glass smoking pipes with drug residue.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Angela K. Patrick , of Monticello, Ky., for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

While processing paperwork at the Sheriff’s Office ,the crystal substance tested positive as being methamphetamine with a weight of 1.80 grams.

Patrick was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Deputy Dennis was assisted at the scene by Deputies Allen Cash and Jerry Meadows.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron also reports that two inmates at the Wayne County Detention Center were arrested on drug related charges.

Also on May 21, 2023, at approximately 4:50 pm, Sheriff Catron was contacted by Detention Center staff requesting a K-9 search of a cell after the staff detected an odor of marijuana in that cell.

At approximately 7:06 pm, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Dennis, with K-9 Unit Dunya, responded to the Detention Center for the cell search.

While Deputy Dennis and K-9 Dunya conducted the cell search, deputy jailers conducted a search of the cell inmates.

A search of one inmate resulted in a can of tobacco dip which contained several Suboxone stripes folded in several small pieces of paper with dollar figures written on each piece and a small bag of methamphetamine ,which was also wrapped in paper with a dollar figure.

A search of another inmate resulted in a Chapstick container being found which contained two baggies with one bag containing a small bag of methamphetamine.

Deputy Dennis then charged and arrested Bradley S. Dennis , of Monticello, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree (less than 20 drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree -2nd or greater offense (less than two grams of methamphetamine), promoting contraband-1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Anthony Shaw , of Monticello, Ky., for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), promoting contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Dennis and Shaw remained lodged in the Detention Center.