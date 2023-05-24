Bro. Shawn Shelley, 47, Seymour, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born in Livingston, Tennessee, the son of Murl and Judy Polston Shelley.

He was a Christian and a minister and had served in housekeeping at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, John McCarter.

He is survived by his wife, A.J. Shelley of Seymour, Tennessee; mother, Judy Shelley of Albany, Kentucky; children, Isaiah Shelley of Albany, Kentucky, Priscilla Shelley of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Justin McCarter, Josh McCarter, Amber McCarter, and Aiden Clifford, all of Seymour, Tennessee; brother, Eric Shane Shelley of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Bowen McCarter, Lochlan McCarter, Isaac McCarter, Hazel McCarter, J.B. McCarter, and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Michael Pierce and Bro. Johnny Phillips officiating.

Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to help defray final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.