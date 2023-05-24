Rebecca Lou Waid, 63, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Roy T. Anderson and Golda Wright Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Golda Sue Anderson.

She is survived by a son, Roy (Brittani) Waid of Edmonton, Kentucky; two daughters, Stacy (Shawn) Brown and Angie Waid, both of Albany, Kentucky; two sisters, Faye Anderson and Denia Anderson, both of Albany, Kentucky; five brothers, Charlie (Margaret) Anderson, Joe (Mary) Anderson, Todd (Betty) Anderson, Tommy (Lisa Cooper) Anderson, and Danny Anderson all of Albany, Kentucky; eleven grandchildren; Matthew Riddle, Josh Riddle, Derrick Riddle Jonathan Melton, Christopher Waid, Brittany Brown, Travis Waid, Austin Brown, Shailen Waid, Nick Brown, and Nathan Waid; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Flowers, Kayden Thrasher, Kenli Thrasher, Jaylee Parrigin, Levi Waid, Joslyn Parrigin, and Rook Waid; along with a host of other relatives and friends

The funeral service was held Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.