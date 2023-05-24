Ross Walker, 29, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 .

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Jimmy Daryl Walker and Cindy Smith Walker-Brewington.

He was a Methodist and was an assembly worker in the automotive industry.

He was preceeded in death by his brother, John David Walker; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Smith; and cousin, Corey Murphy.

He is survived by his father, Jimmy Daryl (Gail) Walker of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; mother, Cindy Smith Walker-Brewington (Jim); siblings, Mickey (Mandi) Walker, Megan Brewington, all of Burkesville, Kentucky.

A funeral service was held Saturday May 20, 2023 ,at 2:00 P.M. in the memory chapel of Norris – New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Dennis Sells officiating.

Burial followed in Mud Camp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to help defray final expenses. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.