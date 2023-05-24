Kenneth James Delk, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 ,at the U.K. Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Bud and Pauline Delk and was also preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Talbott, and three brothers preceded at birth.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Delk; one daughter, Heather (Josh) Pierce; one son, Justin Delk; eight sisters, Mary Lou Terrell, Sue (Bill) Pierce, Shirley Hickman, Cathy (Steve) Barrie, Fonzie Dicken, Sheila (Don) Abbott, Deb (Frankie) Smith, and Beck (John) Harrod; four brothers, Marvin Delk, Eugene Delk, Tony (Virginia) Delk, and Johnny Delk; two grandchildren, Gage Pierce and Laylah Pierce; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.