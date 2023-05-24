VFW Bike Derby was dampened, but certainly no wash-out

Saturday’s rain throughout most of the day made for some altered plans during the annual VFW Post 1096 Bicycle Derby. The wet weather prevented races from being staged, but everyone attending enjoyed a lunch and the prize giveaway, with several local youths leaving with a new bike and a big smile.

The VFW Bike Derby was enjoyed by those attending, thanks to the following sponsors: Fitzgerald Collison Repair, Sun Pools, The Smallwood Family, Clinton County Farm Bureau, A cut Above Tree Service, Barrett Oil Purchasing, Inc., Junction Station, Metal Workz, Bro. Bob Sawyer and Family, Monticello Bank, People’s Bank, Roberts’ Pharmacy, Lyndon Aaron, Foothills Outdoor Xperience , and Neal Realty and Auction