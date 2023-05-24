Free Dumpster Days a big success

The return of free “dumpster days” for Clinton County residents turned out to be a huge success. In fact, it was so successful that another such event will likely be held before the end of the year.

The two-day event, catered to Clinton County residents only, allowed persons to get rid of their unwanted trash and heavy white goods free of charge.

The event was sponsored by the Clinton County Fiscal Court and coordinated with the county’s Solid Waste Coordinator Renea Wells and Clinton County Road Department.

“In the two day event, we had a total of over 350 vehicles that passed through our Road Department. We collected a total of eleven 40 yard dumpsters of trash, a total of 440 yards of trash collected in the two day period,” said Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig.

Craig said a special thank you goes out to the county road department, Kenny Myers and Andrew Myers, Clinton County Jail inmates, Clinton County Magistrates, and Wells for overseeing the event. “It was a huge success,” the judge noted.

Although over 350 vehicles, including pickup trucks, some hauling trailers of trash and white goods, went through the facility last Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17, with some hauling two or more households, meaning several hundred local residents likely benefited from the free dumpster days event.

Another thing that made the event possible is that road department employees and jail inmates did all the “unloading” of vehicles as they drove through the building, meaning no one bringing items had to get out of their vehicles to unload themselves.

Judge Craig said another free “dumpster days” event is being planned for the fall season, probably in November of this year.

He also noted that some additional trash pickup days along county roadways were being planned. He said another one or two at least would hopefully be held prior to cold weather.

The judge thanked all people who participated, noting how much it had helped in keeping the county and properties clean.

“Thank you Clinton County,” he concluded.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, Solid Waste Coordinator Renea Wells and the Clinton County Road Department are shown above during last week’s Free Dumpster Days. Details of the trash collection success can be found in an article appearing elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.