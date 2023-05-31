Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Christopher Young, 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant.

Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband, 1st degree.

Young was served by Marcum at the Clinton County Jail where he was already lodged on previous indictment charges.

Lucas T. Pettenger, 36, Albany, Kentucky, was served on an indictment warrant by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Pettenger was charged with strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree; sexual abuse, 3rd degree; criminal mischief 3rd degree; menacing; persistent felony offender; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pettenger was served by Marcum at the Clinton County Jail where he was already lodged on previous indictment charges.

John T. Richardson, 20, Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum on an indictment warrant on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Richardson was charged with criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 less than $1,000,000.

Richard was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy L. Kempton, 42, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday, May 28, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Brad Cross.

Kempton was charged with assault 3rd degree (on an officer) – two counts; resisting arrest and menacing.

Kempton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Young

Jeremy L. Kempton

John T. Richardson

Lucas T. Pettenger