From students to Alumni … Class of 2023 graduates 95

Last Friday, May 26, 2023, 95 seniors from Clinton County High School made the transition from student to alumni after walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas.

In the top photo, students gathered in the cafeteria just before getting into line and walking into the Lindle Castle Gymnasium before the graduation ceremony began.

In the photo right, graduate Bailey Polston chose to decorate her cap to honor her father, Turk Polston, who passed away a few years prior to her graduation accomplishment.

The tradition of decorating the top of the graduate’s cap was started several years ago and can be an expression of who the graduate is.

Both sides of Lindle Castle Gymnasium were packed with family and friends during the graduation ceremony.