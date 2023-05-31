Eva Lola Aaron Hazelwood, 91, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on May 25, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mokena, Illinois.

She was the daughter of James A. and Alma Conner Aaron. She was a teacher and a longtime member of Community United Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Roger) Trott of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Debra Hazelwood of Jupiter, Florida, and Kimberly (Terry) Kosmatka of Mokena, Illinois; a son, Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Hazelwood of Troy, Ohio; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by three brothers, James, John, and Archie Aaron; four sisters, Reba (Ricki) Pierce, Louiza (Ludy) Rettko, Evoline Bell, and Rose Agnes Aaron; and a niece, Susan L. Rahschulte.

The family will receive visitors on June 10, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm for a sharing of Lola’s life at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox, Illinois, where her remains will be placed in a columbarium.