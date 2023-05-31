Christopher Allen Dickens, 44, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 18, 2023.

He was the son of Carol Young Dickens and the late Roy “Doc” Dickens.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Bonnie Dickens and Roy H. Dickens, Sr., Owsley and Lucy Young.

Survivors include a daughter, Lucinda “Lucy” Dickens (and children Hannah, Chris, and Amara Lindsey); siblings, Jenni (Steven) Dickens Page, Clif Dickens.

Visitation was at Norris – New Funeral Home in Burkesville on Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 4 pm. Service was at 11 am on the following day.

Norris and New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

