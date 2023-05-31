Gwin Douglas “Doug” “Bones” Abney, 62, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of David Abney, Sr. and Wilma Moons Abney.

He formerly attended Center Point Church in Burkesville, Kentucky, and was a restaurant owner and a United States Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, David Allen Abney, Gary Don Abney; maternal grandparents, Tom Burr and Elizabeth Moons.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Moons Abney, of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughter, Brandy Lorene Franklin, of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Crystal Abney Stephens, Cynthia Abney, Timothy Abney, of Indianapolis Indiana; grandchildren, Kaylen Franklin, Gracie Willis, Gannon Polston; nephew, Nathan Abney.

The funeral service was conducted on, Thursday May 25, 2023, in the memory chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Thompson and David Killman officiating.

Burial followed in Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to help defray final expenses. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.