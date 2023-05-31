Danny Pierson Groce, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his residence.

He was a long-time business owner in Albany, operating Custom Hair Service downtown for 52 years.

He was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a member and Deacon at Albany First Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Walter and Jewell Byrd Groce, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Groce and Hugh Groce.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Groce; one daughter, Myra Groce; one son, Daniel (Katrina Mason) Groce; two sisters, Linda Craig and Linnie (Dale) Claywell; two brothers, Larry (Joyce) Groce and Cecil (Edna) Groce; and two sister-in-laws, Polly Groce and Barbara Groce.

Services were held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Albany First Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Spears and Bro. Paul Stringer officiating.

Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.