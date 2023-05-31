Wayne County Sheriff weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

Zachary E. Lair, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for fleeing or evading police-1st degree (motor vehicle), two counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree (police officer), driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license, persistent felony offender-1st degree and traffic violations.

Daniel Vaughn, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for bail jumping-1st degree and persistent felony offender-1st degree.

James B. Townsend, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), license not in possession and persistent felony offender-1st degree.

Charles Bailey, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Crabtree, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

Rick Hughes of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and persistent felony offender-2nd degree.

Michael S. Bell, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on Wayne County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of receiving stolen property.

Austin B. Foster, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on two Wayne County District Court warrants of arrest for failure to comply; violation of bond conditions-report of escape-2nd degree and tampering with electronic monitoring device on the underlying charges of two counts of assault-3rd degree (inmate assault on correction officer).

Carlos Adams of Stanford, Ky. was arrested on Lincoln County and Garrard County warrants of arrest for two counts of criminal mischief-1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place and criminal possession of a forged instrument-2nd degree.

Lair, Vaughn, Townsend, Bailey, Crabtree, Hughes, Bell, Foster and Adams were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Joseph Barrier, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (4th or greater offense), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified) and a traffic violation.

Bobbie Thompson, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Pulaski County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, license not in possession, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.

Barrier was released from custody after posting a bond. Thompson remained in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Russell County man has been arrested for drug trafficking after a vehicle traffic stop.

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 7:56 pm, Deputy Derek Dennis observed a vehicle on West Kentucky Highway 90 traveling over the legal speed limit.

This vehicle was also of importance to Deputy Dennis since he had information that it was transporting illegal narcotics from Pulaski County to Wayne County.

After conducting the traffic stop and talking with the driver and a passenger Deputy Dennis deployed Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle.

Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted positively on the passenger side of the vehicle for illegal narcotics.

Upon checking all occupants of the vehicle for any active arrest warrants, it was learned that the back seat passenger had an active arrest warrant out of Russell County.

During a search of the rear seat area where the wanted person was sitting, Deputy Dennis located two bags of a crystal substance known to be methamphetamine and a white tablet known to be Gabapentin.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Tony L. Brummett of Jamestown, Ky. for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-3rd. (drug unspecified).

Brummett was also arrested on the Russell County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

While processing paperwork at the Sheriff’s Office the crystal substance tested positive as methamphetamine with a total weight of 24.41 grams.

Brummett was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Deputy Dennis was assisted at the scene by Deputy Valis Smedley.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also arrested the following:

John Gregory, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Rachel Pitcock, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.

Gregory was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. Pitcock was released from custody after posting a bond.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Texas truck driver has been arrested after Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received complaints of a semi-truck running vehicles off the road traveling at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 6:28 pm on May 28, 2023, deputies with the Sheriff Office were advised of a reckless driving semi traveling on East Kentucky Highway 90. Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyons responded. Deputies Dennis was on East Kentucky 90 at the time of the call when the semi-truck passed him.

Deputy Dennis observed the semi-truck running off onto the shoulder of the roadway multiple times, hitting the rumble stripes while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Dennis then actived his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the semi-truck refused to stop for approximately four miles.

The driver finally pulled over just before the Pulaski County line after driving up the shoulder of the roadway for an additional 400 feet. The driver then refused to exit the semi-truck for a period of four to five minutes while Deputies Dennis and Lyons continued to command the driver to exit the semi-truck.

After the driver exited the semi-truck, Deputy Dennis charged and arrested William D. Eustace of Lubbock, Texas, for speeding 25 miles per hour over the limit (freight carrying vehicle), reckless driving and fleeing or evading police-2nd degree (motor vehicle).

Eustace was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Troy L. Johnson, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Bobbie K. Thompson, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for child support review.

Johnson and Thompson were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Matthew Spencer, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested for strangulation-1st degree and two counts of assault-4th degree (domestic violence).

Barton Sweet, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested for theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto (attempt).

William Daniel, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), persistent felony offender-2nd degree and a traffic violation.

Spencer, Sweet and Daniel were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.