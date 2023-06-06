Tina May Murphy, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to J.C. and Edith Riddle Murphy. She was a marketing specialist for Baptist Health in Louisville and was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Virgil and Marybell Murphy, Leo Riddle, and Pansy Wagoman.

She is survived by her sister, Becky (John) Murphy, of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the memory chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Huddleston officiating. Burial followed in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.