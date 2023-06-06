Marvin Cooksey, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was the son of the late Marvin A. and Millie Cooksey, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Ralph Cooksey and Kendrick Odell Cooksey.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Jean Phillips; three daughters, Teresa Cooksey, Sherry (Saeid) Baki-Hashemi; Michele (Mary) Cooksey; one son, Mike (Debbie) Cooksey; one sister; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.