Andrew Weiss, 24, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Cumberland County Hospital, in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He attended Center Point Church in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his mother, Marty Weiss,

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the memory chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Thompson and David Killman officiating.

Burial followed in Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to help defray final expenses. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.