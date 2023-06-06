Wayne County Sheriff weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

Laura Garrett of, Albany, Ky., was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), resisting arrest and disorderly conduct-2nd degree.

Garrett was also arrested on a Clinton County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for a pre-trial conference on the underlying charge of promoting contraband-2nd degree.

Rayanna Acrey, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

Christopher Pierce, of Albany, Ky., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

Pierce was also cited for several traffic violations.

Gary Garner, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for forgery-2nd degree and persistent felony offender-1st degree.

Ashley Fairchild, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment warrant of arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with drug court.

Garrett, Acrey, Garner and Fairchild were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Pierce was lodged in the Clinton County Detention Center.

Rockland Calahan, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault-4th degree.

Justice S. Stamper, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court and a Wayne County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignments on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.

William J. Hunt of Bedford, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County District Court complaint warrant of arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting and engaging in organized crime.

Calahan was released from custody after posting a bond. Stamper and Hunt were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

David L. Brown, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested for public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and other violations.

Michael Lawson, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court warrant of arrest for failure to comply with drug court on the underlying charge of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

Brown and Lawson were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Monticello woman has been arrested on a drug trafficking charge after a vehicle traffic stop relating to a drug investigation by the Sheriff Office.

On June 5, 2023, Wayne County Sheriff Office Deputies Chris Lyons and Derek Dennis were assigned to conduct a drug interdiction patrol on Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 11:42 pm the Deputies observed an SUV type vehicle that was of interest to them. The Deputies then made a traffic stop on the vehicle to for the drug investigation. When Deputy Dennis started speaking with the driver, he noticed a set of digital scales laying in the plain view inside the SUV. While Deputy Lyons was having the female exit the SUV, she stated she had syringes on her person. The Deputies also noticed the female appeared to have something concealed in her clothing. Deputy Dennis then deployed his K-9 Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the SUV. Deputy Dunya alerted positively on the drivers side of the vehicle for narcotics. While the Deputies were interviewing the female, she stated she would remove the item that she was concealing under her clothing. This item was a plastic bag of a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle resulted in several more used syringes being found.

Deputy Dennis then arrested and charged Leshawnda E. Dumphord, of Monticello, Ky., for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While processing paperwork at the Wayne County Sheriff Office on Dumphord the crystal substance tested positive as being methamphetamine with a total weight of 113.24 grams or 3.994 ounces.

Dumphord was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff Office also made the following arrests.

Mariah Brown, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Jacob Ingram, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Bobby Foster, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court..

Allen Turner, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on two Wayne County District Court complaint warrants of arrest for two counts of stalking-2nd degree, terroristic threatening-3rd degree and harassing communications.

David K. Massey of Annville, Ky. was arrested on a Jackson County District Court complaint warrant of arrest for criminal mischief-1st degree.

Brown, Ingram, Foster, Turner and Massey were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.