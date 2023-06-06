Clinton County Sheriff, Albany Police Department announce traffic safety checkpoint locations

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Clinton County area. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of our local agencies’ highway safety efforts. Law enforcement will be checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws relating to motor vehicle equipment safety, licensing of drivers, motor vehicle registration, and operation of motor vehicles while under the influence of intoxicants.

A list of traffic safety checkpoint locations could include the following:

KY 90 at KY 1590

KY 350 at Tennessee Shortcut Rd

KY 1590 at KY 1351

US 127 Limits of Albany and KY 738

KY 90 and KY 829

KY 90 at Old KY 90 Loop 4

US 127 Bypass at Business 127

US 127 at KY 696

US 127 at KY 30661