Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Christopher M. Pierce, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Barnett.

Pierce was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Pierce was also cited for several traffic violations.

Pierce was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Laura Garrett of, Albany, Ky., was arrested Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Barnett for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), resisting arrest and disorderly conduct-2nd degree.

Garrett was also arrested on a Clinton County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for a pre-trial conference on the underlying charge of promoting contraband-2nd degree.

Garrett was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher M. Pierce

Laura Garrett