New maple playing surface going down in ‘The Castle’

Lindle Castle Gymnasium is undergoing a major face lift this summer, beginning last week.

Conrad Floors, out of Smith’s Grove, Kentucky, is in charge of giving The Castle a new playing surface.

“This is a big project, but basketball floors is all we do, so this is normal for us,” Larry Conrad said. “The company is owned and operated by my wife, Mary Beth Conrad, and she is a second generation floor contractor. We’ve been in business since 1991 doing primary athletic flooring. We do tear out and replacement, new construction, we could just be coming in and re-sanding or just coating the floor.”

Conrad Floors have been working in The Castle since Monday, May 29, and the first week was predominately “step one,” which was tearing out the old maple flooring, as well as the second layer of sub-flooring.

“Then we start building it back together,” Conrad said. “We will lay all the new sub-floor and all the new maple as close as we can get, then we call the bleacher guy back out to move the bleachers. We will finish the floor under where the bleachers were they are and move them back when we are done.”

Conrad couldn’t put a time frame on the job, but he said they will get done when they get done.

“One step at a time,” Conrad said.

The flooring company working at The Castle will do the entire project from start to finish, including painting the lines and sealing the floor.

The new floor will cover the entire gym, which is 12,740 square feet of surface.

