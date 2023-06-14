Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center Jiu Jitsu team earns medals at Bowling Green hosted Good Fight Submission Only Grappling Tournament

Five competitors from the Jiu Jitsu program at the Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center tested their skills at the Good Fight Submission Only Grappling Tournament in Bowling Green on June 3rd.

13 year old Skyler Davis submitted both of his opponents to earn a Gold Medal and qualified to compete in the Submission Only World Championships.

Wayne Stearns dominated his competition to earn a Gold Medal and qualified to compete for a World Championship as well.

Dustin Moles won his first match by stoppage and fought hard, ultimately losing in the championship round. He earned a second place Silver Medal.

Donavon Burchett submitted his first round opponent ,but lost a grueling second round match. He was set to compete for the Bronze Medal but had to withdraw due to illness.

Brian Garrett, the oldest competitor on the mat, made an impressive debut as he competed against a younger, larger opponent in multiple rounds. Brian earned a second place Silver Medal.

The Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center Jiu Jitsu team is shown above. Five of the members recently competed in the Good Fight Submission Only Grapping Tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky, finishing with medals in their respective eventa.

Team members shown are, left to right, Brian Garrett, Skylar Davis, Donavon Burchett, Wayne Stearns, Gary Ferrill (Instructor), Dustin Moles, Dustin Gilbert, Brian Davis, and Mark Gilbert.

Skyler Davis, 13, submitted both of his opponents to earn a Gold Medal and qualified to compete in the Submission Only World Championships. Davis is shown center on the medal platform.

Above, Wayne Stearns dominated his competition to earn a Gold Medal and qualified to compete for a World Championship as well.