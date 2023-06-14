Emily Claywell Allen Shewmaker, 52, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, June 8, 2023,

She was the daughter of Lowell Edward “Eddie” Claywell, and Jeanne Morgan Claywell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Cleveland Allen.

She was a member of Burkesville First Christian Church and a retired elementary school special education teacher.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Shewmaker of Burkesville, Kentucky; her son, Isaac (Sidney) Allen of Georgetown, Indiana, Emilia (Jaysen) Judd, of Batavia, Ohio; brothers, Brent (Tylia) Claywell and Gerald (Gina) Claywell, of Burkesville, Kentucky.

Local survivors include aunts and uncles Mary Ruth Claywell, Jean Claywell, Dale (Linnie) Claywell, Don (Ruth) Claywell, David (Debbie) Claywell, all of Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service was be conducted on, Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelley officiating.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Gideon Memorial Bible Plan or Set Apart Program.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.