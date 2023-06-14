Sarah Jo Mercer, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Ingham County, Michigan.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of David D. and Ina Mae Hopkins Mercer. She was of the Baptist faith and was employed by American Woodmark. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Travis Dale (Susie) Garmon of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Zackary “Zack” Peyton Garmon of Lexington, Kentucky, Hannah Avery (John Dowdy), and Wyatt Whitley all of Albany Kentucky; brother, Eric Mercer of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nikko Dowdy and Odin Dowdy.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. CDT, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial followed in Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to help defray final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and information at: www.campbell-new.com