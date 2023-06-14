Inaleen Beaty Logan, 90, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Clinton County Care and Rehab in Albany, Kentuck.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Jasper and Nina Looper Beaty.

She was a factory worker for Suttons, and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin C. Logan, a son, Roger Logan, a son-in-law, Bobby “Bimbo” Claborn, and a sister, Beulah Branham.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Claborn, Danny (Lucy) Logan, Kathryn (Larry) Claborn, all of Albany, Kentucky, Adam (LeAnn) Logan of Barren County, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Jackie Logan of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Elizabeth Britt of Albany, Kentucky, Christell Cross of Indiana, Betty Sue Byrd of Muncie, Indiana, Ernest (Dianne) Beaty of Indiana, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. CDT. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements