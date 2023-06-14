Mary “Ann” Tefteller, 89, a former resident of Albany, Kentucky, passed away June 2, 2023, at the Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Tefteller, a grandson, Troy Tefteller and a brother, Lawrence V. Kinnaird.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Mark) Elliott; sons Randy (Diane) Tefteller and Ronnie (Barbara) Tefteller.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, in Franklin, Indiana, is in charge of the arrangements.