Michael Todd Norris, 54, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away at his home on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

He was the son of Lyle W. Norris and Sandie Cary Young.

He was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church and was a former hospital Corpsman and retired Untied States Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his uncle Nile Norris; paternal grandparents, Jessie W. and Maxie Daniel Norris; maternal grandparents, Radford and Genevieve Schlosser Cary.

He is survived by his father, Lyle (Peggy Engle) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky; mother, Sandie Cary Young, of Harlingen, Texas; children, Michael Blaze Norris, Dylan Norris, both of Corbin, Kentucky, Jacie Norris Shoemaker of Lexington, Kentucky; siblings, Mark Richard Norris of Orlando, Florida, Jared Alan Young, of Harlingen Texas, Pam (Glen) Lindsey of Bowling Green, Kentucky, numerous grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. John Birdwell officiating. Burial was in the Cary Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to defray final expenses. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.