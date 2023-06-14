Kelly Gene Stearns, 76, of Albany, passed away June 5, 2023 at The Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Lonnie and Margaret Helen Stearns, and was also preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Stearns and one sister, Dottie Stearns.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Stearns; one daughter, Tammy Stearns; three sons, Tommy (Lisa) Stearns, Dewayne (Stacy) Stearns and Bryan Stearns; two sisters, Mildred Clifton and Nancy Pierce; four brothers, Tommy Stearns, Calvin Stearns, Kevin Stearns, and David Stearns; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Prentis Evans and Bro. David McCarty officiating. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.