Emma Choate, 58, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away June 8, 2023, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Lymon and Debbie Rigney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Scott Choate ,and a brother, Harold Rigney.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (James) Humphrey and Jessica Rodriguez; one son, Bryan Choate; two sisters, Jama Solomon and Sandra Little; five grandchildren, Olivia Brummett, Kayson Brummett, Isabella Rodriguez, Daniel Choate, Abbygale Humphrey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Raegan officiatings. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.