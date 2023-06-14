Douglas Ray Melton, 68, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

He was the son of the late Jim Ray and Flonnie Mae Melton. and was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Melton.

He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Neal (Charles Conner); a son, Jerry (Rachel) Butler; four grandchildren, Latasia Neal, Amelia Neal, Haven Conner, and Addie Conner; two sisters, Frances Alley and Teresa Flowers.

Services will be Thursday, June 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial will follow in the Burchett Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, until time of the service at Talbott Funeral Home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.