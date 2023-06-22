City approves first budget reading

Albany City Council approved first reading of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget during a special called meeting at City Hall last Wednesday, June 14, with all members present.

The council had failed to approve the first reading at its regular meeting earlier in the month when Albany Mayor Steve Lawson was absent due to COVID, and a split 3-3 tie vote could not be broken.

At the special meeting last week, however, the council voted unanimously to approve the first reading after almost a full hour of discussion and making recommendations for some changes prior to final adoption on second reading.

The proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget was $4,730,172, but totals may change prior to second and final reading, or stay the same with funding totals being moved from one area to another.

During discussion on the budget, Councilman Junior Gregory asked about various parts of the document, including the amount of insurance and bonds which doubled from last year.

It was noted that insurance premiums on everything had increased from a year ago, and no changes were made in the $20,000 allotment to cover the city’s umbrella insurance.

Gregory also questioned whether or not the $1,500 allotment for the July 4th fireworks show should be dropped, since the show will not be put on this year.

Mayor Lawson explained that Lamon Hubbs was putting on a fireworks display, but not on the 4th, but rather July 8th since the Chamber of Commerce could not get anyone in time to put its annual display on this year.

The mayor said Hubbs was still going to put a show on anyway, with the question being asked “Do we still want to donate any money to it?”

Eventually council members agreed to budget $500 to the Hubbs fireworks display, down $1,000 from the amount usually contributed toward the annual Chamber display.

The LT’s Fireworks display will be put on at the fairgrounds, whereas in years past, the Chamber’s show was presented at the park.

There was also a discussion on whether or not to contribute any budgeted funds to the annual Christmas dinner, an event that honors city employees annually for their work.

In years past, however, the attendance for the dinner has gone down and one year it was not held at all.

Following some discussion, the council agreed to take out $1,000 in the miscellaneous category from the budget for the annual Christmas dinner and prior to the end of the year, work out some way to hold a dinner without having to use general account funds.

With the deduction of $2,000 total from the fireworks show and Christmas dinner, it will leave funds to be put in other areas of the budget.

It was also noted the cost for utilities at the water department, which is separate from the general account, has gone up by about $100,000, and maintenance and repairs around $50,000.

City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith said that like everything else, utilities were ever increasing and said electric bills at the water plant could range as high as $52,000 per month.

Councilman James Bray then brought up the percent of pay increases budgeted for city employees, advocating as much of an increase as possible.

City legal advisor Norb Sohm said the city has lost a few employees over the past months/years, with Bray saying those salaries should be spread out among remaining employees.

Mayor Lawson said they have been looking at about a .50 cent per hour raise for employees, compared to .25 cents given in previous years.

Councilman Reed Sloan interjected that (50 cents) “should be more,” and asked what percentage of increase was currently in the budget.

Mayor Lawson said, “We want to give them as much as possible, but it depends on the finances available.”

Street Department Supervisor Brooks Ferguson asked what could be done to help the general fund side of the budget, for example, the street, police and fire departments.

Councilman Gregory said the city would have to find some extra revenue sources somewhere, and mentioned a few possible options.

Councilman Sloan said employees need more than 50 cents and it was up to the council to find the revenue for the pay increases.

The water department budget is separate from the general budget. The general budget funds departments such as the police, street and fire departments and pays other bills such as equipment and insurance costs.

Councilman Bray said he would like to see a substantial raise put in the budget, with the mayor saying all agreed it needs to be more than a quarter.

Councilman Bray then made a motion to approve first reading of the upcoming year’s budget, contingent that it include a raise for all city employees prior to second reading. The motion passed unanimously.

There was also one other item of business on the called meeting agenda last week, as the council voted to approve final reading of an ordinance to approve the closing of a small portion of right-of-way on North Spring Street across from the Community Center.

Another special meeting for second and final reading of the FY budget was not scheduled last week, but will be announced at a later date.

The budget, by law, has to be adopted prior to July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.