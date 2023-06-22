Little leads final meeting as Schools Chief

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting Monday, June 19, with all board members on hand.

The brief 20 minute session was somewhat somber with some tears being shed as the board bid farewell to two long serving district employees, including Superintendent Dr. Paula Little, who conducted her final meeting in that role.

Little will be retiring as of June 30 of this year after serving in various capacities in the school system for 35 years.

The first item of business, after approving the board agenda, also included the departure of another long-time school district employee.

During staff recognition, Dr. Little tearfully presented a plaque and spoke words of praise about front office staff employee Connie Riddle, who recently announced her retirement after serving in the district for some 32 years.

Both the superintendent and Finance Director Courtney Norris spoke of Riddle and what she had meant to them, both professionally and as a friend over the years.

Board Chairwoman Leslie Stockton then spoke about Dr. Little and recapped her years of service in the district, from the classroom to present.

Stockton presented the outgoing superintendent with a plaque, card and gift from the school board.

Following the staff recognition/retirements, the board continued with routine business items, including monthly reports.

Norris first gave the finance report, noting June was the final month of SEEK funding allocations through the COVID-19 period, with funding amounts under that program to be lower post-COVID,

The finance director also briefly explained the non-direct and direct cost rates the state sets for each district.

Director of Pupil Personnel Dr. Julie York then presented the attendance report for the year ending 2022-23.

York said that attendance this past year ended mirroring the previous school year (2021-22), with the previous year’s ending ADA (Average Daily Attendance) being 90.67 and the year just ending standing a 90.69 percent.

The school district has a goal of 94 percent ADA.

There was some positive information in the report, however, as student enrollment last year was up by 28 students. York noted that Foothills Academy–whose totals are included overall–was down by 11 students, the overall increase at the other four schools in the district would have been up by close to 40 students.

In action items on the agenda, the board, on a motion by Ronald Albertson, voted unanimously to approve Coca-Cola as the soft drink provider for the schools.

The board had discussed the two drink bids at last week’s work session, and Coca-Cola’s price per quantity was lower than Pepsi, as well as them having more varieties of drinks available.

The board then approved the Indirect Cost Rates (set by the state) at 13.99 percent for restrictive funds and 0.99 for non-restrictive funds.

On a motion by Bobbie Stone, they approved district policy updates as recommended by the KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association) and on separate motions, approved a draft of policy changes pertaining to additional personal aides for students.

The board then took action renewing contracts for physical and occupational therapy for students who need the service, including

* a contract with Morgan Cimala to provide Physical Therapy at $65 per hour/$25 travel from Pulaski County;

* a contract with Jacinda Gossage to provide Physical Therapy at $45 per hour/$20 for travel from Wayne to Clinton County;

* a contract with Melissa Tucker to provide Occupational Therapy at $60 per hour/$25 for travel from Wayne to Clinton County. All motions passed by unanimous vote.

The board then approved a new tool coordinated by Stacey Evans to be presented to the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education), referred to as a Profile of a Learner with the logo “Blueprint of a Bulldog.”

The logos will be published on buildings, school facilities and social media.

On a motion by Gary Norris, the board approved the Acting (Interim) Superintendent’s contract, which terms–including salary–had been announced at last week’s work session.

The final item of business, approval of consent items, was approved unanimously following a motion by Albertson and included previous meeting minutes, payment of subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, and an overnight trip.

The next school board work session is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, and next regular business meeting for Monday, July 24. Both sessions begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and are open to the public.