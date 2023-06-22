Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Ashley McCusker Duvall, 36, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by Albany Police Department Officer Rodney Shelton.

Duvall was charged with criminal abuse 2nd degree.

Duvall was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Tyler Hollan, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday, June 15, 2023, by Kentucky StatePolice Trooper Brandon Poole.

Hollan was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license.

Hollan was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy L. Kempton, 42, of Albany, Kentucky, was served with a Clinton County indictment warrant Monday, June 19, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Kempton was charged with criminal mischief 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree of a police officer, two counts, resisting arrest, menacing.

Kempton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Lucien E. Stevens, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, was served with a Clinton County indictment warrant Monday, June 19, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Stevens was charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, 11 counts, assault 4th degree.

Stevens was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

