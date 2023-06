The new floor renovation at the Lindle Castle Gymnasium is moving along as planned so far. In the photo above, Dylan Boils, left, and Larry Conrad of Conrad Floors, are shown nailing the maple hardwood to the sub-floor on Monday. Conrad said the bleacher guys will be here this coming Monday to move the bleachers out so the floor can be repaired underneath them. The flooring company was more than halfway done with the installation of the top layer on Monday.