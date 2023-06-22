Clinton Fair continues thru Saturday

Saturday marked the first day of the Clinton County Fair for 2023 and so far the crowds of spectators have been plentiful. Saturday’s events included the Baby Show, FFA Day, and the Horse Show as the night cap. Sunday, as shown in the photo below, was the third annual car show put on in part by VFW Post 1096. Several entries made their way to the fairgrounds for the two hour car show.

The 2023 Clinton County Fair Pageants got underway Monday night starting with the Little Miss and Mister pageant. That pageant was followed by the pre-teen category, teen category and finally the Miss Clinton County Fair, shown in the bottom photo, below. Those winners can be found elsewhere in this edition of the NEWS.

The Clinton County Fair will run through Saturday with many events on schedule, including the ATV Rodeo and Lawnmower Pull on Wednesday, Bullwhip Rodeo on Thursday, Tractor Give-A-Way at 6 p.m. on Friday, along with the KOTTPA Truck/Tractor Pull on Friday and the Demolition Derby on Saturday.

Exhibit Hall entries will be on display Wednesday and Thursday at the Extension Office on U.S. 127.