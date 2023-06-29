Fair caps off week with crowded Demolition Derby

The Clinton County Fair had yet another successful year despite having to cancel a night and a half of events.

As shown in last week’s edition, the horse show, car show and pageants kicked off the week on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

Tuesday night’s events included the ever so popular Family Night festivities which got rained out about an hour into the night.

The plan was to reschedule for Wednesday night, but the entire night, including the ATV Rodeo was canceled due to weather.

“The first three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, went great. Our big obstacles were Tuesday and Wednesday,” Clinton County Fair Board President Mike Matthews said. “On Tuesday our predictor radar was showing pretty much no rain until it started building around 6:15 p.m. It was a washout after that and then more rain on Wednesday, put us, as well as the carnival, in a situation where we couldn’t have either event.”

Thursday night’s events included the Bullwhip Rodeo and Friday night saw the Tractor Give-A-Way, Donkey Ball, as shown in the top photo with Sheriff Ricky Marcum, County Attorney Michael Rains and Nurse Practitioner Lori Poindexter trying to wrangle the donkeys, and the truck pull, as shown in the photo above.

“Friday night was a good night. A lot of help, just like the night before from local guys and their equipment as well as the county’s grater aided in us being able to put on the Truck Pull, Donkey Ball and Catfish Wrangling,” Matthews said.

To cap off the week, the Demolition Derby was held on Saturday night with more than 50 cars in attendance.

“Saturday night was a blowout! We exceeded 3,000 people on the grounds with good weather and a great derby. It was a great close out night for the fair.”