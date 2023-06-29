Wayne County Sheriff weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

Tommy West, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court commitment order of arrest for contempt of court for failure to comply with drug court.

Sherry Savage, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on two Wayne County District Court warrants of arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for a pre-trial conference on the underlying charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, criminal trespassing-3rd degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and a traffic violation.

Debora A. Higgins, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for a motion hour on the underlying charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Kelsey C. Leet, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment.

West and Savage were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. Higgins and Leet were released from custody after posting a bond.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello man has been indicted by the Wayne County Circuit Court Grand Jury stemming from an incident where the man drove a car through a locked gate at the Monticello Elementary School on May 3, 2023. On that date Wayne County School Resource Deputy Chris Lyon was notified about the incident by school personnel, who observed the vehicle driving through the gate.

This gate is used for student/parent pickup. The vehicle left the scene before Deputy Lyon could respond.

Deputy Lyon then notified the sheriff’s office with details of the incident and a description of the vehicle.

Multiple units with the sheriff’s office and the Monticello Police Department began a search for that vehicle.

After numerous locations were checked, the vehicle was located at a residence on Morris Hill Road.

After interviewing the suspect, Deputy Cody Neal charged and arrested Kyle Hicks, of Monticello, Ky., on multiple charges and Hicks was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

On June 20, 2023, Deputy Neal presented his case on Hicks to the Wayne County Grand Jury.

The grand jury then returned the indictments for the charges of criminal mischief-1st degree, no operator’s license, reckless driving, disorderly conduct-1st degree, criminal trespassing-2nd degree and leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid.

On June 22, 2023, Deputy Neal served the Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest on Hicks while he was still being lodged in the Detention Center.

Jonathan Moran, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (fentanyl), disorderly conduct-2nd degree and resisting arrest.

Alyssa Fulton, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court complaint warrant of arrest for criminal trespassing-3rd degree, fleeing or evading police-2nd degree (on foot), falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement and disorderly conduct-1st degree.

Matthew C. Young, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on two Wayne County District Court warrants of arrest for failure to appear for pre-trial conferences on the underlying charges of harassing communications, falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement, theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting and failure to appear.

Moran, Fulton and Young remained lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested after breaking items inside a residence and threatening his family.

At approximately 8:50 pm on June 22, 2023, Deputy Travis Bell responded to the call on Bobby Tucker Road.

Upon Deputy Bell’s arrival, the suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooden area. Deputy Bell located the suspect a short time later and took the suspect into custody.

Deputy Bell charged and arrested Scotty L. Dobbs, of Monticello, Ky., for criminal mischief-3rd degree, terroristic threatening-3rd degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

In a separate incident, a Wayne County woman has been arrested after firing a firearm at a neighbor’s residence.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 9:30 pm, Deputies Brad Tucker and Jerry Coffey responded to Kelsey Road, where the incident occurred.

Once on scene the Deputies located a total of four fired shotgun shells. Three of the shells were located on the front porch and the fourth was in the front yard of the suspect.

The victims stated that the woman brandished the gun then fired it in their direction. It then took the Deputies a short period of time to call out the suspect from her inside residence.

Deputy Tucker then charged and arrested Sierra L. Piercy, of Monticello, Ky., for wanton endangerment-1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dobbs and Piercy were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has ended with a Louisville, Ky. man being sentenced in the United States District Court- for the Eastern District of Kentucky- Southern Division at London, Ky.

The case started back in April 2021, by Deputy Derek Dennis. Deputy Dennis’ investigation led him to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90 with Deputy Jerry Coffey the night of April 8, 2021.

Their target vehicle was a motorcycle coming from the Louisville, Ky. area. The deputies also obtained information that the suspect would be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 12:43 am on April 9, 2021, the deputies observed the motorcycle traveling over the legal speed limit as it crossed over into Wayne County from Pulaski County.

The deputies then conducted a felony traffic stop on the motorcycle for the speeding violation and an expectation the operator would have a firearm.

A weapon pat down search of the suspect resulted in a firearm being found in the operator’s waistband.

A continued search of storage compartments of the motorcycle resulted in several bags of a crystal substance known to be methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 443.5 grams, three hydrocodone tablets, several drug paraphernal items and $10,909.00 in cash was located and seized.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Chad P. Bailey for speeding, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) (enhanced), and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified) (enhanced).

Deputy Brad Tucker also assisted during the traffic stop and search.

On June 20, 2023, Chad Bailey pleaded guilty to illegal narcotic trafficking (methamphetamine) and on a firearm charge.

Federal Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Bailey to a total of 192 months on those charges.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Monticello, Ky. man has been indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky – Southern Division at London, Ky.

The Federal Grand Jury indicted Coby Conn, of Monticello, Ky., on June 22, 2023, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl mixture.

This indictment resulted from an undercover illegal narcotic sales investigation in Wayne County that was conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office back in April 2023, which named Conn as a person of interest in the illegal sales of narcotics. On April 4, 2023, Deputy Derek Dennis observed the driver of a pickup truck traveling on East Kentucky Highway 92, who was known to him as having an active arrest warrant.

Once a traffic stop was conducted Conn was a passenger and was also known to have several active arrest warrants.

A search of the pickup truck resulted in the finding of approximately 56.96 grams of a crystal substance known to be methamphetamine, five Buprenorphine tablets, drug paraphernalia items, a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 style rifle.

Conn admitted these items belong to him. Conn was charged and arrested by Deputy Dennis for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree (less than 20 drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conn will be transferred by the United Stares Marshall Service Agents in the coming days, where he will be held in the Laurel County Detention Center for further Federal Court appearances.

Deputy Dennis was assisted at the scene by Deputies Brad Tucker and James Barnett and Sheriff Catron.