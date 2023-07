On June 3, 2023 the Highway Church of the Nazarene Children’s Bible Quizzers participated in the 2023 World Quiz during the Nazarene General Assembly in Indianapolis. Indiana. There were 1,300 children representing Nazarene districts from across the world and 162 countries represented at General Assembly.

Highway Quizzers include Emery Browning, Abby Reneau, Kenzlee Guffey, Lily Tallent, and Ava Reneau.